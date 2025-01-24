Reproductive rights supporters join Madison and Milwaukee’s People’s Marches

By staff

Madison, WI – On January 18, Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee (RJAM) stood at the forefront of the fight for reproductive freedom, participating in two powerful marches held simultaneously in Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. These events were part of the People’s March National Day of Action, which drew thousands to the streets, united in their support of women’s and reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, workers’ rights, global solidarity, and immigrant rights.

In Milwaukee, protesters filled the streets with chants and signs, calling for unrestricted access to abortion and an end to political interference in personal health decisions. Similarly, 75 miles to the west in Madison, marchers braved the cold to make their voices heard at the state capitol. Both events highlighted the growing outrage with the policies of the Trump administration, which many fear will intensify repression and further erode reproductive rights.

RJAM’s speakers at both events underscored the need for grassroots action, emphasizing that politicians regardless of party, cannot be trusted to protect abortion access.

“Both parties have let us down. That’s why our fight isn’t about relying on politicians – it’s about building a movement that puts power back in the hands of the people,” said Carly Klein, a founding member of Reproductive Justice Action- Milwaukee, to a crowd of 300 in Milwaukee.

“We are prepared to fight, not just for the next four years, but for as long as it takes. Because this isn’t just about one administration. It’s about building a society rooted in justice, sustainability and liberation for all of us,” stated Blake Jones, to the crowd of the hundreds of people who flooded the capitol building in Madison.

The marches were a resounding call to action, for attendees to mobilize further than just voting or attending protests. As threats to abortion access grow under the current political climate, RJAM and their allies are doubling down on their commitment to grassroots organizing, ensuring that the movement for reproductive rights remains strong and resilient in the face of mounting challenges.

The events in Milwaukee and Madison were a testament to the power of collective action, with hundreds of voices uniting to demand a future where reproductive freedom is non-negotiable.

