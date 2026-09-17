Rally at Colorado Springs courthouse for Brandon Rincon, facing bogus charge after arrest at vigil for Benji Greenfield

By staff

Colorado Springs, CO – On September 15, the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (COSAARPR) gathered outside the municipal courthouse to stand with community activist Brandon Rincon as he faced a trespassing charge and motioned to reschedule arraignment. They were joined by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO). Supporters gathered outside the courthouse and chanted “Drop the charges now” and “Grieving death is not a crime.”

On May 2, Rincon and other members of the COSAARPR joined the family of Benjamin “Benji” Greenfield for a vigil in the parking lot of the McDonald’s where Benji was shot and killed by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). The CSPD attempted to shut down the vigil, arresting COSAARPR members Rincon and Luna Lesterud, as well as a close friend of Benji, Flaca Archulea. All three were charged with trespassing, and Lesterud was additionally charged with interfering with a public official.

Rincon spoke out against the charges, saying, “Standing up against police violence is not violence itself. We did nothing wrong.” Rincon continued, “The only thing that is violent here is police that shoot our community members.”

“Police don’t protect us, they protect themselves, and the capitalist system we live under,” stated FRSO member Jessie Proffitt. Proffitt continued, “When we fight to change this system or change the police, we can expect to be attacked by the police.”

Other COSAARPR members spoke to the need for police accountability. COSAARPR member Cameron Hollins spoke on how too many oppressed communities “know what it feels like to lose someone, ask for answers, and be told that the system has already cleared itself.”

Hollins continued, “When people say, ‘There is no accountability,’ they are not speaking from nowhere. They are speaking from lived experience.” Hollins spoke on how the charges fit into a pattern, saying, “This is about more than one person, one family, or one incident.”

Rincon stated, “We know these charges are meant to instill fear in organizers and activists, but we aren’t afraid.” Rincon promised that he and other members were “going to keep showing up and keep fighting back.”

Rincon’s next court appearance is scheduled for October 15.

#ColoradoSpringsCO #CO #InjusticeSystem #BenjiGreenfield #BrandonRincon