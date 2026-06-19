Racist teen curfew ordinance defeated at Chicago City Council

By Gabriel Miller

Chicago, IL – Activists mobilized to City Hall on Wednesday, June 17, to speak out against a proposed ordinance that would impose extreme fines on the parents of youth who congregate in public spaces.

The ordinance was introduced at the last minute by reactionary Alderperson Raymond Lopez in response to news cycles focused on a racist narrative attacking primarily Black and brown youth for nighttime gatherings dubbed “teen takeovers.”

Lopez’ proposal would have penalized working-class parents for their children’s activities, including $1000 fines for curfew violations, intoxication, marijuana use, alcohol possession, and begging in public places, as well as for participating in what are loosely defined as “open air gatherings.”

Lopez additionally sought to impose $10,000 fines for flipping, standing on, or hanging off the side of vehicles.

Frank Chapman, executive director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, criticized the ordinance during public comment, pointing out the way similar laws have always criminalized Black and brown youth.

“This ordinance is about punishment, not public safety,” Chapman said.

Jasmine Smith, a co-chair of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, spoke against the ordinance at the city council meeting, criticizing the attempt to penalize low income parents for vaguely defined violations.

As a mother and a grandmother, Smith spoke from experience. “These parents are not going to pay no $1000 fine for their kids being caught in the streets or drinking or whatever else is in that ordinance,” she said.

“A lot of these kids' mothers and fathers are in prison from crimes they did not even commit,” Smith said. Chicago’s well-documented history of police torture has earned it the title of wrongful conviction capital of the United States.

“We the taxpayers are a billion dollars in on civil law suits for wrongful convictions,” she added.

Smith also pointed out that many of the same alderpersons cosponsoring the curfew penalty ordinance fought against increases to funding for youth jobs and community peace keeping programs in the most recent budget.

The ordinance was ultimately defeated by a vote of 33-16. This marks a third unsuccessful attempt by reactionary alderpersons to enact a segregationist curfew after Brian Hopkins introduced similar ordinances in July of 2025 and January this year.

“They're going to keep trying and we have to keep beating them,” said Chicago Teachers Union member Kobi Guillory after the meeting. “These curfew ordinances and the racist narrative of ‘teen takeovers’ are attacks on Black and brown children, just like the defunding of schools and other public services. As working and oppressed people we have to recognize these attacks and fight back.”

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