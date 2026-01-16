Protesting is not a crime! Milwaukee phone zap and film screening on fighting political repression

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – On Wednesday, January 14, nearly a dozen people met at Zao MKE Church to participate in Milwaukee Anti-war Committee (MAC)’s phone zap in solidarity with the Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network (JPSN) and to watch the documentary The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.

Throughout the day and at the beginning of the evening event, Milwaukee activists and community members called Florida State Attorney Melissa Nelson to demand that all charges be dropped against the three activists who were targeted and attacked by Jacksonville police for their anti-war organizing. This phone zap was organized one week before one activist’s final pretrial hearing and was part of a national day of action with the Anti-War Action Network (AWAN).

Emma Kraco, outreach co-chair of MAC, began the film screening by discussing the extreme political repression organizers are facing under the Trump administration across the country, whether in Jacksonville, Grand Rapids, or Milwaukee. The connection between local repression and the violence people around the globe face at the hands of U.S. aggression and militarism was highlighted. Kraco introduced the film by saying, “when watching The Revolution Will Not Be Televised, think about how it relates to Venezuela and us here in the United States and more broadly about those who face U.S. aggression everywhere, including in Iran and in Palestine.”

Chris Van Valkenberg, chair of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Students for a Democratic Society (SDS UWM), stated, “As someone who’s experienced political repression, it’s important to publicize the political repression you’re facing through statements, packing the court, and hosting call-in campaigns to drop the charges. These actions have a big impact. We know that protesting is not a crime, and that’s why it’s important to speak out against political repression.”

They went on to provide examples of national call-in campaigns and the recent wins for organizations and community members that were facing severe political repression.

“When three students in SDS UWM were unable to register for classes due to their involvement with Palestine solidarity protests, SDS UWM held a national call-in campaign. Within an hour, all three students were able to enroll in classes. It is because of these national calls to action that we’ve seen the federal charges dropped against immigrant rights organizer Alejandro Orellana in Los Angeles last summer and the ‘Tampa 5’ students a few years ago. Across the country, we know that when we fight, we win!”

After the brief remarks, attendees watched The Revolution Will Not Be Televised, a documentary on the 2002 coup attempt against former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez.

After the event, attendees felt motivated and ready to stand up and fight back against political repression and to demand no U.S. intervention in Venezuela, in Palestine, in Iran, or anywhere.

The phone zap and movie night were part of MAC’s No War with Venezuela Month of Action, announced in early January during a press conference at Milwaukee City Hall. This month of action comes on the heels of escalating U.S. military aggression against Venezuela, including bombing Caracas which killed 100 people and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

MAC’s month of action will continue with a teach-in on Venezuela on January 17, supporting the annual MLK Day event on January 19, and concluding with a One Year Against Trump March and Rally on January 20.

