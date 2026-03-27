Protesting for Palestine is not a crime: New SDS at UIC statement in solidarity with Rick Toledo

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the New Students for a Democratic Society at the University of Illinois Chicago (New SDS at UIC).

Rick Toledo is a student activist and SDSer at Cal Poly State Humboldt who, for years, has been demanding that Cal Poly State Humboldt divest from the Israeli genocide and make the university a sanctuary campus!

On March 6, Rick’s home was raided by police officers, and he was detained without bail. These charges came about from a brave student-led building occupation for Palestine at Cal Poly Humboldt in February of 2024.

With pressure from concerned students and the community, the police department was forced to release him on bail on March 8. But Rick is still facing charges of multiple felonies he did not commit, has been suspended from his college, and was fired from his university job!

Furthermore, we are angered to hear that on the night of March 19, the University Police Department went back to his home with a warrant to take his personal devices, including his laptop, phone, and other electronics!

We know that this is a clear act of repression, that this is an attack not only against Rick Toledo, but against all students who stand with Palestine!

We see that the university and the state of California are attempting to punish Rick and the brave students who stood up for Palestine for their acts of resistance, which is why we are calling on all students, all community members, and everyone who believes in free speech to join us in standing with Rick Toledo!

New Students for a Democratic Society at University of Illinois Chicago is proud to stand with Rick Toledo, and we demand that no charges are filed against him!

Protesting for Palestine is not a crime!

Hands off Rick Toledo!

#RickToledo #SDSatUIC #SDS #UIC #ChicagoIL #CalPolyHumboldt #Palestine #StudentMovement #AntiWarMovement