Protesters demand Illinois treasurer divest from Israeli occupation

By Alex Vlast

Chicago, IL – To coincide with Human Rights week, dozens of protesters led by Anti-War Committee – Chicago (AWC) descended on the offices of the Illinois State Board of Investments (ISBI), December 13 in a militant action demanding Illinois divest over $120 million worth of bonds from Israel.

The protest happened at a time where Israel has murdered over 50,000 Gazan Palestinians, over 4000 Lebanese, and now is ramping up a massive land grab of western Syria. Treasurer Michael Frerichs responded to the crimes of Israel by investing an additional $30 million dollars since October 7, 2023.

This is the first protest of AWC’s new divestment campaign. It brought together other organizations, including Students for a Democratic Society – UIC, Students for Justice in Palestine – UIC, U.S. Palestinian Community Network, Malaya Chicago, Rogers Park Food not Bombs, and Boycott Divest Sanctions – Chicago (BDS).

Despite freezing temperatures, the assembled rally-goers were in high spirits as activists began to speak, explaining the connection between the genocide in Gaza, ISBI and Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs.

Using bullhorns, activists started the protest with chants demanding divestment while picketing with signs around the entrance of the building: “Michael Frerichs you can’t hide, you’re supporting genocide!” And “Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest!”

Frerichs has doubled down on his support for the Israeli occupation, calling them “Our Israeli friends” and defending the purchase of the bonds by claiming they “diversify our portfolio.”

Despite the International Criminal Court calling for the arrest of Israeli leaders such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Frerichs has not budged on his refusal to divest from Israeli bonds.

“We are here because Michael Frerichs and the Illinois State Board of Investments are happy to accommodate and continue to give our tax dollars to the criminal Israelis, “said a member of BDS Chicago. “This board is more concerned with supporting a foreign apartheid state than supporting communities here in Illinois.”

Several speakers focused on the fact that organized mass-movements have won divestment from racist regimes in the past and are still doing so today A member of the AWC pointed out, “It was not long ago when the world responded to apartheid in South Africa with the same demands, we won then and we will win now.” Erin Boyle from SDS stated, “Divestment of Barclays Bank from Israel’s largest arms manufacturer Elbit Systems shows sustained and targeted pressure works!”

ISBI was caught off guard when AWC led the rally inside their offices. “We know from past records that they try to make these meetings not accessible to the public and they have gotten away with it, but we’re here to change that,” said Caeli Kean of AWC.

Although some people in the building called the cops and clearly thought what the activists were doing should be illegal, five protesters made public comments directly to the board, while the other demonstrators watched on in support.

Activists’ speeches highlighted how investing in Israel is to invest in a failed colonial project; how Illinois is home to the United States’ largest Palestinian population; that the majority of Illinoisans support the Palestinians; and how if ISBI continues to ignore the demands of the majority of their constituents, the board members’ positions will be as untenable as the Zionists’ crumbling economy.

As speeches concluded, AWC led the demonstrators out of the building chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” The activists who attended the event, rather than feeling tired, felt energized to keep pushing forward with AWC’s divestment campaign, declaring certainty that the campaign will be won.

#ChicagoIL #IL #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #BDS #USPCN #ChicagoAWC