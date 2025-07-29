Protesters bang pots and pans outside Chicago Israeli consulate to condemn starvation in Gaza

By April Mxrie

Chicago, IL- On Thursday afternoon, July 24, 300 Chicagoans gathered for an emergency noise demonstration outside the Zionist entity’s consulate in Chicago in response to the intentional mass starvation in Gaza. The protesters demanded the immediate and unconditional lifting of the siege on Gaza and an end to all U.S. aid to Israel.

“We know what this building’s for – genocide and war!” protesters chanted while rhythmically drumming pots and pans. This action resembles how Palestinians in Gaza have banged pots and pans at aid distribution sites.

“Hundreds of people in Gaza have already starved to death. In the past 24 hours alone, at least ten people have dropped dead due to starvation, and hundreds of thousands more will die soon if this barbaric starvation campaign waged by the Zionist entity as a weapon of war persists,” explained an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement.

“We’ve all been seeing the same videos coming out, and yet there are still people out there justifying it, making excuses. The congresspeople, the senators, the Trump administration continue to make excuses and delay this process,” said Husam Marajda with the US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN).

Protesters condemned all those complicit in this famine, including corporate media, comprador Arab governments, and U.S. elected officials. Organizers particularly targeted Representative Sean Casten of Illinois, who according to Nick Sous of USPCN, “represents the district with the largest concentration of Palestinians and has not lifted a finger to stop this genocide.”

“Remember that history is on the side of the oppressed,” said Marajda, and emphasized that the movement will continue to protest and call out politicians like Casten and Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs.

#ChicagoIL #IL #AntiWarMovement #USPCN #Palestine #PYM