Protest at Los Angeles courthouse demands justice for a Chicano murdered by LAPD

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – On April 11, the family of Christian Escobedo continued their fight for justice as they pursue accountability for his tragic murder on January 14, 2018 by LAPD Officer Edward Artiaga from the Hollenbeck Division.

Six years after Escobedo’s murder, there are court hearings for his family’s civil lawsuit against Officer Artiaga, a display of the unwavering determination of his loved ones.

In 2018, Escobedo, a 22-year-old Chicano, was walking home at 6:30 a.m. with a friend when they stopped to rest on the sidewalk for a moment. LAPD arrived and shot him four times without provocation. With the support of Centro CSO, a community organization that fights against police crimes in East LA and Boyle Heights, Escobedo's family began organizing to demand accountability.

The community mobilized on Thursday morning, April 11, chanting, “Jail killer cops!” and “¿Qué queremos? ¡Justicia! ¿Para quién? ¡Christian Escobedo!” A passerby from Minneapolis drew parallels between Escobedo's case and the tragic murder of George Floyd, expressing solidarity and encouragement to keep fighting.

Victor Rodriguez from Freedom Road Socialist Organization stated, “As a member of FRSO I would like to express solidarity with Christian Escobedo and his family. In the face of police violence and systemic oppression, it is crucial to stand against unjust actions of killer cops. Christian Escobedo's tragic death highlights the urgent need for community control of police. It's important that we demand accountability and justice for Christian and all victims of police violence. Community control of police is essential in dismantling the structures of oppression and ensuring that communities have a say in their own safety.”

The presence of community members, activists and organizations like FRSO and Centro CSO exemplifies the power of collective action in systemic change. As Escobedo's family continues their pursuit of justice, their resilience serves as a glimmer of hope in the ongoing struggle against police violence.

“It’s clear to me that the court will rule in our favor. The law supports us. The facts support us and Artiaga, you will see justice soon,” said Arnoldo Casillas, the lawyer for the Escobedo family, after the hearing.

Gabriel Quiroz from Centro CSO was inside the courtroom, and said after the hearing, “As a Chicano it’s very important to stand up and fight back, I went to the same high school as Christian Escobedo and I would always see him around campus with a huge smile on his face, always very humble. As an oppressed nationality it’s not lost on me that many times the victims of state repression and police violence look just like me, young Chicano men, and it’s often women and children left picking up the pieces and fighting for justice, we’re here to stand together in solidarity with the family!”

Follow Centro CSO on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for upcoming events and how to get involved.

