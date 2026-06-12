Protest at Anaheim Police Department 6 months after Albert Arzola was killed

By staff

Anaheim, CA – On Saturday, June 6, Community Service Organization, Orange County (CSO OC) along with friends and family of Albert Arzola, held a protest and vigil on the six-month anniversary of his killing by Anaheim PD Officer Nathan Garcia.

The energy was high as the protest began in front of the Anaheim City Hall with chants of “Justice for Albert Arzola!” Attendees' voices echoed far and wide as spectators from the streets stopped to watch. As the march began with chants of “Nathan Garcia, lock him up!” Anaheim residents driving by honked their horns in support. The match went from Anaheim City Hall to the front of the Anaheim Police Department.

There, CSO OC police accountability committee member Matthew Compton opened with, “We are here today to demand Anaheim Police Chief Manuel Cid fire killer cop Nathan Garcia!”

Compton described Arzola’s murder: “Officer Garcia leapt out of an unmarked police car, drew his gun, and chased Albert towards his home. He then dragged Albert backwards by his hoodie and shot him in the back.” As Compton continued with his speech, the crowd of over 50 people yelled “Shame!” making sure the police drone that was flying around could hear them.

The next speaker came up and stated: “My name is Rosie Camacho, the mother of Albert Arzola. I’m here seeking justice, and accountability from the killer cop who murdered my son. He’s still here in the police department, harassing kids, harassing my son, and coming to my house. He tried to get me arrested.”

Camacho continued, “I want him arrested. I want transparency, we need a change. They killed my son, they murdered him in front of me. We don’t want killer cops, we need accountability.” Rosie’s emotions ran high, and that influenced the crowd for the rest of the evening.

Other family members of Arzola spoke as well.

“My name is Leslie Lopez, I’m the older cousin of Albert. The moment we received the news all I can think is, there is no way they killed my baby cousin. In those moments every memory rushes through your mind. The summers we spent together, the family quinceaneras, river trips, and all the laughter we shared. In an instant, Nathan Garcia took all those future memories away from me and my family.”

Compton wrapped up with, “That is why CSO fights for community control of the police. We all know the police can’t police themselves. They are spineless little cowards who would rather shoot first then be held accountable for their actions. They are so fucking scared of being thrown into a prison cell that they have to constantly demonize their victims in order for their murder to be seen as justified.” The protesters followed with chants of “Justice for Albert Arzola!”

As the protest neared its end, the energy was at its peak. Loud and angry chants of “Fuck Anaheim PD!” and “Fuck Nathan Garcia!” closed out the protest.

After the protest, family, friends and members of CSO OC gathered in front of the house where Albert Arzola was killed. There, memories were shared as people honored his life.

Grace Arzola, Albert’s aunt said, “He would be down for any trip, even if it meant going from here to Lake Tahoe, down to San Francisco, back to here. All in all it took us three days.” Grace then said a prayer. “Lord, we thank you for the life of Albert, we thank you for the good memories, we thank you for bringing him into our lives.”

To finish out the vigil, a moment of silence was held which was led by Arzola’s mother, Rosie. They held a balloon release while Albert’s favorite song played in the background. Overall, the vigil was somber, but with family and friends sharing laughs and funny stories as they reminisced on the life of Albert.

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