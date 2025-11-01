Protest against police brutality draws crowd in LA

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – On October 22, 200 took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles for a protest against police brutality.

Melissa Miramontes is from United Families for Justice. Miramontes is a family member of Hugo Cachua, an Amazon driver who was killed this year by Ontario Police. She stated, “But this reality is every day for us impacted families. Every day that killer cops are allowed to be free is another day our families’ heartbeats are weakened more and more. Bless all stolen lives, may this evil system crumble and be weakened by our strength and may we hold on and never lose hope.”

The spirited rally and march was organized and attended by a broad coalition of organizations and impacted families on the ground fighting back against police crimes, including Centro CSO, LAPD Spying Coalition, United Families for Justice, BLM LA Grassroots, and many others.

Hamid Khan of Stop LAPD Spying Coalition opened the rally, saying, “This year LAPD has shot 31 people. We're marching for a reason. Somebody is getting shot, someone is getting harassed, someone is saying they ‘can’t breathe!’”

Derek Mejia, co-chair of Centro CSO’s Police Accountability Committee said, “I am here advocating for community control of the police. Just this past weekend we were reminded of why it is crucial that we adopt community control, not just on the Eastside, but all throughout Los Angeles. This weekend, we saw once again footage of LAPD not only collaborating with ICE, but beating protesters who were rightfully angry at police compliance with the federal siege on our city.”

Gabriel Quiroz Jr of Freedom Road Socialist Organization Los Angeles stated, “It’s very important for us to be out here and march alongside our allies and impacted families in a broad coalition not only against LAPD and ICE but also against Trump's racist right-wing agenda.”

The rally made multiple stops including central division and then ended at LAPD headquarters, where cops were mobilizing in riot gear, but were kept at bay by the large crowd of anti-police brutality protesters.

Plans for the Centro CSO’s Police Accountability Committee is to get justice for Jeremy Anthony Flores. Flores is a young Chicano who on July 14, was shot and tear-gassed by LAPD SWAT after the LAPD had already taken his life. They are circulating a petition to demand transparency, accountability and for the cops who killed Flores to be jailed. Please sign and share: tinyurl.com/JusticeForJeremyFlores

#LosAngelesCA #CA #InJusticeSystem #PoliceCrimes #PoliceBrutality