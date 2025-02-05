Pro-Palestine protesters march on White House to oppose Netanyahu’s visit

By Kristen Bonner

Washington, DC – On Tuesday night, February 4, hundreds of protesters gathered at Lafayette Square, near the White House, to raise their voices and stomp their feet in opposition of the meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump.

Organized by Palestinian Youth Movement DMV, Md 2 Palestine, Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the Muslim American Society, the organizers united around the demands to arrest genocidal Zionist Netanyahu, the end of all U.S. aid to Israel, and no normalization of relations between occupied Palestine and Israel.

Netanyahu, the first foreign leader to visit sitting President Donald Trump, met to discuss the second phase of the ceasefire that paused 15 months of relentless genocide.

In their flyer and press statement to the public, organizers called the rally and march to “wholeheartedly reject all war criminals responsible for the genocide in Gaza and attacks on the West Bank.”

“Whether it’s Trump or Biden in power, Republicans and Democrats shamelessly demonstrate their unwavering support for genocide and the zionist entity,” the press statement read. “Despite mounting global isolation of the zionist regime, the U.S. empire and its leaders continue to grant them total diplomatic immunity and billions of dollars in stolen taxpayer money.”

“Right now, there is an international fugitive housed by a convicted felon,” the emcee began. “These establishments fear the people. They are afraid of the power that the people hold. It is not a slogan, not a saying, but the truth!”

Protesters then took to the streets, chanting “Trump, Bibi you will learn, by the millions we’ll return!” “Netanyahu why are you here, the ICC was crystal clear!” “Say it loud, say it clear, Netanyahu you’re not welcome here” and “IOF, KKK, MPD, you’re all the same!”

The energy of the crowd was militant and in steadfast support of Palestine. Before dispersing, the emcee issued a call to action for participants to continue to stand in solidarity with Palestine and demand Palestinian liberation.

“Not only are the 1.6 million Palestinians in Gaza determined to stay,” the emcee continued, “but the millions of Palestinians around the world in the diaspora are determined to return!” They added, “Ana Raja Raja!” Arabic for “I’m returning!”

#WashingtonDC #AntiWarMovement #Trump #Netanyahu