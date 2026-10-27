By staff

Washington D.C. – On Friday, October 23, activists disrupted comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s show at the Anthem theater. Activists loudly criticized Seinfeld for his support of the Israel’s genocide in Palestine, yelling, “74,000 Palestinians have been killed” and “You support genocide!”

Seinfeld responded to disruptions with misogynistic comments, calling disruptors “sweetheart” and asking, “Are you married?” Community members responded by saying this was consistent with record of dating minors.

Seinfeld has long been a vocal supporter of Israel, despite community outrage. When approached after a New York Knicks game, Seinfeld was heard laughing and saying Palestine “doesn't exist.” Seinfeld’s wife, Jessica, donated to organizations enacting violent “counter-measures” against student encampments at UCLA.

The DC protest comes after a disruption at Seinfeld’s Chicago show this past month, where activists also criticized Seinfeld for his support of the ongoing genocide. Seinfeld responded to the activists by saying, “I’m a racist, it’s a genocide, I’m into it.”

While the disruption was taking place inside, community members gathered in front of the Anthem to protest. “Seinfeld, a billionaire, sends money to fund Israel and the ongoing genocide,” they declared. Several onlookers stopped to show support and throw shoes at an image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Anti-War Committee DMV organized the protest and will continue to push back against genocide apologists performing in D.C.

“The people of this city stand with the people of Palestine. We’re not letting Seinfeld or any other genocide supporter profit here,” said Iain McNeely, a leader in the Anti-War Committee DMV.

#WashingtonDC #DC #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #JerrySeinfeld