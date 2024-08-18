Preparations in full swing for march on the DNC

By staff

Chicago, IL – Tens of thousands of protesters are expected for the Palestine march on opening day of the Democratic National Convention and preparations for the march are in full swing. More than 7000 signs have been printed and banners have been prepared. The Coalition has issued press passes to nearly 1000 journalists, and volunteers have been organized to ensure a successful demonstration.

Dod McColgan of Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression says, “We’re doing everything possible and necessary to have a powerful demonstration in support of Palestine and to demand a people’s agenda.”

