Postal workers rally against privatization in St. Petersburg, FL

By staff

St. Petersburg, FL – On March 23, 300 postal workers and community members came out with the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) union to stand against the privatization of the post office. With recent talk of President Trump transferring USPS to the department of commerce and privatizing it, union members are ready to stand up for the future of the public service.

Attendees held signs and stood at all corners of a busy intersection to bring awareness to the current uncertainty. The privatization of the post office could mean an estimated cut of 10,000 jobs, an increase in shipping costs, and an end to rural service.

All eyes are on Trump as he has continued to gut public services, including the Department of Education, national parks and library services. This action was one of hundreds around the country and the American Postal Workers Union and NALC will both continue to be holding actions to defend the postal service.

#StPetersburgFL #FL #Labor #Postal #NALC #APWU