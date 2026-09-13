Portlanders chase transphobe Thomas Allen out of town

By staff

Portland, OR – On September 11, right-wing extremist Thomas Allen announced plans to protest the Sports Bra, a local gay bar catering to women’s sports fans. Allen was protesting a viral video where Sports Bras employees refused service to customers with transphobic shirts. Pro-trans activists showed up and ran Allen out of the area.

Allen is known for harassing protests around Portland, often getting violent. He posted on X calling for a “rally to support women and girls” and demand “men out of womens spaces” at the Sports Bra.

Pro-trans activists mobilized to defend the bar. Allen showed up with a small group of people, and they were quickly outnumbered by a crowd chanting for trans rights.

When Allen and his group saw the number of pro-trans activists in front of the bar they stayed on the other side of the street. The trans rights activists then crossed the street and pushed Allen back even further into a parking lot.

Chants used included “Protect trans kids” and “Racist, sexist, anti-gay! Thomas Allen go away!”

Allen and his group responded by spraying trans rights protesters with bear spray. Portland police showed up and watched but took no action.

“Time and time again, we see Portland police show up when Thomas Allen is spreading his hate and violence around Portland and do nothing to protect regular people fighting for justice,” said Sage Joyce. Joyce attended the protest with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization and held a large banner that read, “Pride means fight back.”

More and more people joined the protest against Allen, including those who were just passing by or lived in the area and heard the chants.

Allen and his group retreated down the street, but the trans rights protestors continued to follow him, chanting “MAGA out of Portland.” Allen and his group walked all the way to a nearby grocery store and entered to call the police. The trans rights protesters also entered the grocery store and notified the customers that a violent agitator with weapons was in the building.

Allen then left the store and one of the members of his group bear-sprayed a man who was shopping at the store.

Police showed up and spoke with Allen. One of the members of Allen's group bear-sprayed another person in front of the police. Activists demanded police arrest her for macing someone unprovoked. They refused and said the macing was justified because the protesters were following her.

Allen and his group left with a police escort. Spirits remained high among those who protested against Allen.

“Transphobes aren’t welcome in Portland, and when police show us they won’t protect our city from this hate, we have to do it ourselves” said trans rights activist Cole Dunahugh.

Just last week Allen assaulted anti-ICE protesters in front of Multnomah County Court. Progressive community organizations are demanding District Attorney Nathan Vasquez pursue charges for all his assaults on Portlanders.

#PortlandOR #OR #LGBTQ #PeoplesStruggles #Transphobia #ThomasAllen