Portland says no to U.S. war on Iran

Portland, OR – On Saturday, March 7, Portland For Palestine (P4P) organized a rally to oppose the U.S. war on Iran. The protest comes in the wake of continuing aggression against Iran led by a U.S.-Israel coalition. About 75 people joined in, including Iranians, who had come to voice their objection to unilateral strikes against their homeland.

This is the second such action P4P has organized in as many weeks as the news from the region becomes more and more grim. Protesters held signs that read, “U.S. hands off Iran.”

P4P organizer Judas Graves said, “Even though the demonstration had many different communities in Portland attend, we are all affected by the murder machine currently operated by the U.S. and Israel.” Graves continued, “Understanding what we’ve done to Iran and her people for nearly 100 years clearly shows how we have ended up where we are today.”

Kacey DeSantis, organizer for P4P said, “To me it's not aa complicated conclusion to draw; I think this war is a waste of money and displays the U.S.'s disregard for human rights and diplomacy.”

The energy of the crowd was boisterous and defiant as protesters demanded an end to aggression against sovereign nations while conditions domestically get worse.

Adding to the drama of the day was a small contingent of far right-wing counter-protesters. DeSantis said, “There was a lot of commotion and noise from right-wing agitators, but the crowd kept up very loud and consistent chanting! Every time the agitators would get quiet, the sound of the crowd was deafening.”

The main agitator in question, Tommy Allen, has been known to assault protesters with pepper spray, unprovoked. The Portland Police Bureau stood idly by as Allen sprayed at least three organizers and three protesters without warning.

P4P is determined to keep organizing their community to lift up their voices in opposition to U.S. wars, no matter what the brutal and backwards opposition has to say about it.

