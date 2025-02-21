Portland rallies against Donald Trump

By Cole Dunahugh

Portland, OR – On Sunday afternoon, February 16, pro-Palestine group Portland for Palestine held a rally outside the Pioneer Courthouse in downtown Portland. The rally’s goal was to “Tell Trump that Gaza is not for sale,” referencing his threats since February 4 to have the United States buy Gaza, occupy it, then ethnically cleanse it of all Palestinians.

Despite heavy rain at the beginning and a last-minute shifting of the location due to construction work in neighboring Pioneer Courthouse Square, 40 people showed up to the event and gave their support.

Portland for Palestine member Omar Gil, stated, “While genocide Joe tried to cover up his war crimes, Trump speaks bluntly of the true intentions of the imperialist United States. But his callousness is only representative of one thing, and that is the heightened social consciousness regarding Palestine. There is no longer a need to hide the facts because more and more people have awakened to the true purpose of the United States and all its exploitation and oppression.”

One of the attendees, Elijah Thahir stated, “I just want to be active in some way or any way in protesting what [the United States] has done and what it’s doing to the Palestinian people. Overall, it kind of just feels like, especially as an American, that I have to do something, you know?”

Cars passing through the city streets honked their horns and people raised their fists in approval of the rally, to the cheers from the crowd.

The rally ended with many gathering around the table set up by the organizers to become more involved with Portland for Palestine’s future events. The people of Portland have made it clear that they will continue to stand up to Trump, even as the Democratic Party refuses to.

#PortlandOR #OR #PeoplesStruggles #Trump #Palestine #AntiWarMovement