Portland protests endless U.S. wars on July 4

By Kacey Desantis

Portland, OR – For this year’s July 4 holiday, the United States’ 250th anniversary, Portland made it clear with a rally and protest that there was nothing to celebrate. The event aimed to establish that there is “No freedom in endless war” and demand that money be spent on human needs, not war and genocide, referring to the increase of U.S. aggression internationally over the last year and over 1000 days of genocide against the Palestinian people.

The event was hosted by Portland for Palestine (P4P), following the national call to action from the Anti-War Action Network (AWAN). P4P was joined by the Portland district of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), Portland Contra Las Deportaciones (PDXCD), Portland Extinction Rebellion, Brown Hope, and Veterans for Peace Portland chapter 72.

The event started off with a rally at Terry Schrunk Federal Plaza, where over 150 people gathered with Palestine flags, upside-down American flags and signs opposing war, ICE and President Donald Trump. Judas Graves of P4P addressed the crowd with a question for the crowd, “I heard there is a holiday today but do we have anything to celebrate?” to which the crowd responded with a loud and resounding, “No!”

The energy of the crowd was high from the very beginning, with Graves leading chants of “No more endless war!” and “No more killing kids!”

Samantha Ibarra, a Marine Corp veteran and organizer with PDXCD, spoke of her time in the military as she joined with the hope of fulfilling the “American Dream” for her family. She states that instead she found the truth about military service: “Black, indigenous and people of color, immigrants or not, sacrifice themselves and gain nothing. Countless siblings, parents and partners are being used as disposable property of the government while the rich line their pockets from endless wars.” Ibarra is currently facing charges from the Portland police after exercising self-defense against right-wing agitators who regularly attend Portland protests and assault attendees.

The very same right-wing agitators were in attendance on the 4th, all holding their phones on tripods and yelling obscenities at the crowd before being pushed to the perimeter of the event by event and drowned out by chants.

Cameron Whitten from Brown Hope evoked the words of Frederick Douglass from his speech “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” from 1852: “There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices, more shocking and bloody, than are the people of these United States, at this very hour.” The weight of these words spoken nearly 175 years later was felt by everyone in attendance.

Whitten continued, “I am tired of having to see what is going on in this country on headlines with a degree of powerlessness. Because what I know is that we are powerful, we are a movement! We are a movement against war, against genocide, for education, for opportunity, for peace. We are here knowing that we have been trampled on, disgraced and insulted for far too long and enough is enough!”

After the rally, the sizable crowd embarked on a nearly two-mile march around the downtown Portland area. The group was followed by the city-famous “World on Fire” protest firetruck that was draped in banners that read “Stop the genocide, break the bonds” and “It will take all of us.” The group marched past the annual Waterfront Blues Festival that runs every Fourth of July weekend with chants of “Money for homes and education, not for bombs and devastation!”

Veterans for Peace Chapter 72 President Dan Shea, in a statement that was read aloud in his absence, pointed out “At 250 years, America does not need another hollow celebration. We need an honest reckoning: leaders who respect dissent, veterans who speak truth, communities that refuse fear, and citizens who know freedom is not proven by fireworks. Freedom is proven when the vulnerable are protected, war is restrained, power is accountable, and truth-tellers are heard instead of silenced.”

Portland for Palestine will continue to protest and speak out against unjust wars waged by the United States. The group maintains their demand to end all U.S. aid to Israel to stop the genocide of the Palestinian people.

#PortlandOR #OR #AntiWarMovement #AWAN #P4P