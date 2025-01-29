Portland marches in post inauguration protest

By Omar Gil

Portland, OR – On Saturday, January 25, about 200 people rallied at Terry Schrunk Plaza in Portland for a post-inauguration protest of Donald Trump. Many protesters held signs denouncing Trump and in defense of the people’s movements. After the rally, the protesters took the streets in a march through downtown.

Portland for Palestine organizer Kacey DeSantis welcomed the crowd, saying, “It is so good to see Portland standing against Trump and his reactionary, right-wing politics. As he repeals over 60 years of progressive legislation, we show up today to say that we will not go backwards. We must fight back against these attacks on our communities!”

Immediately after taking office, Trump greenlit action against immigrants, allowing raids to be conducted in churches, schools and hospitals. As a response, Mayor Keith Wilson reaffirmed Portland’s status as a sanctuary city and the importance of immigrants in our community. Despite this, local organizations and activists have become more vigilant due to the increased ICE presence across the country.

Omar Gil from the Freedom Road Socialist Organization spoke to the crowd, “these attacks were not possible without the inaction of the Democrats. Under Biden, border militarization and deportations continued. Trump is not an isolated evil; he is the inheritor of a system that operates like this by design. He is a representation of the fetter that capitalism has on the progression of society!”

Mutaz Al-Shawa spoke of his own experience as a Palestinian with family in Gaza, the utter defeat of Israel in accepting a ceasefire, and the inevitability of Palestinian liberation. Elaine Armstrong of CODEPINK Portland spoke of her personal experience growing up during the northern Ireland conflict, drawing parallels to the immense trauma that the children of Gaza have endured during the past 68 weeks of genocide.

When asked about Gaza, Donald Trump’s reactionary rhetoric is one of “cleaning out” Gaza, forcing neighboring countries to take in Palestinians, in an attempt to end the Palestinian national liberation struggle.

Sky Reimer, a member of Students for a Democratic Society at Portland State University, spoke on student’s rights and the importance of putting pressure on Portland State University administration. Portland State is currently under federal investigation for violation of Title VI, a section of federal civil rights law that protects students from discrimination based on race, color or national origin.

Reimer stated, “Islamophobic posters, hate speech, and harassment are allowed on campus. Meanwhile, PSU administration reprimands and expels students for protesting PSU’s ties to the genocide of Palestinians. They've put pro-Palestine organizations on probation, threatening them with dissolution. But the truth is clear, the administration is scared of us. They're scared because by fighting for positive change alongside each other, by joining organizations like SDS, we can make positive change, both on campus, and in the world!”

Trump has voiced support for the police crackdowns on the student encampments of 2024. He has vowed to increase repression on students, threatening foreign students with deportation if they dare to struggle against their administrations’ties to Israel and war profiteers.

Other speakers included a Starbucks Workers United member on worker’s rights and the necessity for class struggle unionism, and an organizer from the People’s March on women’s rights and healthcare.

During the march, protest chants like “No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA!” and “No ban, no wall, sanctuary for all!” echoed throughout the crowd. Cars drove past honking in support. Bystanders waved and raised fists in solidarity, some of them joined the march. People from a pro-immigrant demonstration also joined the march as it passed by Pioneer Courthouse Square.

The march ended with high energy and many people showed interest in how to get further involved. When asked about the event, Raea Dente replied, “What always has me coming back to events like these is community, uniting with others and passionately fighting for our collective future. It’s so empowering to see people show up and fight back together- this rally showed the heart and determination that Portland has.”

The organizers concluded the protest by urging attendees to organize and to continue building the mass movements necessary for the fight against Donald Trump and his right-wing reactionary agenda. The protest was organized by Portland for Palestine in coalition with SDS, FRSO and CODEPINK.

#PortlandOR #SDS #FRSO #CODEPINK #PortlandForPalestine #FreePalestine #SBWU #Trump #Inauguration #PSU