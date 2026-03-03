Portland demands ‘No war with Iran,’ 100 people march through downtown

By Cole Dunahugh

Portland, OR – On February 28, in response to the U.S.– Israeli airstrikes on Iran, including on an elementary school, 100 people gathered at Pioneer Courthouse in downtown Portland to denounce the attacks and call for an end to the war.

News of the strikes came late at night on February 27. Portland for Palestine (P4P) and Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) called and organized the protest, which began the very next day.

“The United States has spent decades trying to manufacture consent in order to invade Iran. Every time the United States attempts to impose their will on another nation we have seen countless unnecessary deaths and destruction brought upon the citizens of those countries,” said Andrew Nourie, an organizer with P4P.

Protesters held signs that said, “No war on Iran!” and “End U.S. imperialism” and flew the flags of Palestine and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“As a sovereign nation under attack, Iran has every right to defend itself,” explained Holly Brown of FRSO, “We’ve seen very clearly how far the U.S. is willing to go to destabilize nations that do not succumb to its repression with the recent kidnapping of President Maduro and the First Lady Cilia Flores in Venezuela.”

After speeches from the organizers, the crowd took to the streets to march through downtown Portland. The crowd chanted “No more sanctions! No more bombs! No war with Iran!” and “Trump wants war, Trump wants oil, hands off Iranian soil!” The march passed by the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building.

With the U.S. and Israel continuing to strike Iranian cities and Iran retaliating by striking U.S. military bases, there will likely be further imperialist escalation on the part of the United States. At the time of writing, over 555 Iranians have been killed by U.S. and Israeli strikes since February 28. Organizers of the February 28 rally are committed to protesting against every escalation that’s to come.

#PortlandOR #OR #AntiWarMovement #Iran