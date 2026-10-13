Portland demands an end to the genocide of Palestine

By Kacey Desantis

Portland, OR – On October 7, around 150 people rallied and marched in downtown Portland to demand an end to the genocide of Palestine, an end to the war on Iran, and to stop the attacks on Lebanon. Portland for Palestine organized the protest following the call to action from the Anti-War Action Network.

The rally started at Terry Schrunk Plaza , where Mutaz Alshawa, one of the founders of Portland for Palestine, told the crowd, “For us as Palestinians, the Zionists’ violence against us did not start on October 7, the occupation has been going on for almost 100 years.”

Alshawa continued, “We must take a stand. We must be strong. If you idle, if you do not take a side, you are a part of it. Our tax money is funding this. We are being affected here every day in America.”

Dan Shea from Veteran for Peace stated, “These are clear demands: Stop the genocide! End U.S. aid to Israel! No war on Iran! Hands off Lebanon!” Shea encouraged attendees at this protest to attend the upcoming No Kings: Vote Early protest on October 17 and bring these demands forward as we go into mid-term elections.

As the group marched through downtown Portland, many passersby joined in on chants and filmed the march on their phones. Chants included, “Money for homes and education, not for bombs and devastation” and “From Iran to Falastin, stop the U.S. war machine!” A lone Zionist confronted the group yelling obscenities and followed the march for several blocks. Eventually, the Zionist was confronted by multiple marchers and was forced to leave the area of the march.

The march ended where it started, at Terry Schrunk Plaza. Singer David Rovicks performed at the event as attendees mingled and spoke with the organizations present about future organizing efforts.

The event was endorsed by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Sunrise Movement PDX, Diaspora Pa'lante Collective, and Veterans for Peace.

#PortlandOR #OR #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #October7