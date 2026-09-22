Portland chases out transphobes for 2nd week in a row

By staff

Portland, OR – On September 21, transphobic right-wing extremists led by Thomas Allen returned to a queer-friendly establishment, the Sports Bra, to harass patrons. This was their second protest there in two weeks. Trans rights activists also returned to counter-protest and pushed the anti-trans agitators out of the area for the second week in a row.

The Sports Bra has been the target of attacks by the right after a video went viral of their employees’ asking patrons with transphobic t-shirts to cover up their shirts or leave the bar. The people wearing the t-shirts are anti-trans activists with large followings on social media. They purposely went to the bar to get a reaction to post online.

Allen planned his first protest of the bar on September 11, calling for a rally to “protect women and girls.” He and around five other anti-trans agitators brought signs demeaning trans people and tried to start fights with passersby. Over 30 people showed up to counter the hate rally. Allen and his group were chased away from the Sports Bra. They went to a nearby Fred Meyer grocery store and called the police, who witnessed one of the right-wingers use bear mace on someone. The police did not arrest the person who used bear mace, despite its use being illegal. They provided Allen with an escort away from the store.

For his second protest, Allen brought out around ten right-wing extremists, carrying American flags, wearing face coverings with skulls, and transphobic t-shirts. Over 100 pro-trans activists came out to counter-protest the transphobes after a call was put out by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Seeing how greatly outnumbered they were, Allen’s group quickly left the area. As they left, one right-wing extremist unleashed bear spray indiscriminately into a large crowd of people.

Trans rights activists continued to follow the agitators, pushing them further and further away from the bar. They yelled chants such as “Hey hey, ho ho, transphobia has got to go.”

Allen’s group went into residential streets and threw tear gas canisters at the trans-rights activists, a crime in Portland. Portland police drove by and made no arrests.

Once Allen’s group was far away from the bar, many of the pro-trans activists made their way back to the bar to continue the protest with more chants and messages of resistance. Unprecedented, a local brass band that appears at anti-Trump protests, played music for the trans rights activists.

At the bar, many reported feeling empowered by the community defense action.

“Allen and his goons have been attacking anti-Trump and pro-immigrant protests for over a year now, with police doing nothing to stop it,” said activist Evelyn Thomson with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, “today we showed that if the police won’t do anything we will protect ourselves.”

One person was arrested during the protest; rather than arrest the MAGA protesters for their illegal use of chemical weapons, Portland Police arrested a trans rights activist. Police told media the arrest was for a separate incident and there was a warrant on the arrestee. What they left out was the warrant was from when the same right-wing extremists protested outside a Hasan Piker show on August 23. The person arrested defended the community from multiple assaults the right-wingers carried out on those in attendance and was charged with crimes as a result.

Allen and his group have counter-protested many of the anti-Trump protests over the last year. They are known for using physical violence and chemical weapons to attack those they disagree with. Emboldened by the Trump presidency, they typically wear MAGA attire and focus their attacks on immigrants.

Immigrant rights organization Portland Contra Las Deportaciones is calling for Allen’s arrest, following his assault of immigrant rights activist Holly Brown on September 1. At a press conference calling for the closure of the Portland ICE facility, Allen shoved Brown into a concrete pillar in front of Multnomah County Courthouse. Police witnessed the attacks and made no arrests. PDXCD is holding a press conference to demand District Attorney Nathan Vasquez press charges.

#PortlandOR #OR #LGBTQ #PeoplesStruggles #MAGA #PDXCD #ThomasAllen