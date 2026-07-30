Pittsburgh anti-war activists picket home of U.S. Senator John Fetterman

By Dot Bodwell

Braddock, PA – On Sunday, July 26, the International Solidarity Committee of Pittsburgh (ISCPIT) gathered outside John Fetterman's home in Braddock, Pennsylvania to protest the Senator's support of the Trump administration's increased sanctions on Cuba. This protest was held as part of the Anti-War Action Network's week of action marking Cuba’s National Rebellion Day.

Organizers and attendees chanted, held signs and spoke on a variety of issues that Senator Fetterman has been on the wrong side of, focusing on his vote in April to uphold the Trump administration's ramping up sanctions on Cuba. “Let the people of Cuba live” was shouted by attendees, as passersby joined in or honked in approval.

Since April, Fetterman has increased his violent political rhetoric. Last week, the Senator went on Fox News to say he “will always be the last man standing within the Democratic caucus in the Senate that's unapologetically standing for Israel.”

This week, faced with criticism from those he represents, Senator Fetterman posted to Twitter “Israel keeps killing Hamas members. @DemSocialists, cry harder.” This mirrors his in-person bravado quite well, as he briefly locked eyes with a chanting organizer from behind his curtains before quickly disappearing from sight and calling his private security team, who arrived within minutes to ensure protesters stayed on the “correct” part of the public sidewalk.

Recent polling shows that fewer than one in five Pennsylvania Democrats hold a positive view of Senator Fetterman's job performance.

Protest organizer Marigold Cameron of ISCPIT and FRSO stated, “Fetterman won't fight for us, so it's up to us to fight for ourselves, to say no to blockade on Cuba, no to war in Iran.”

The messaging of the day was clear: The people of the world have a right to live outside the whims of United States demagogues. Cuba is under attack by the U.S.and if politicians won't end the violence, activists will step in to fight for freedom and justice.

#PittsburghPA #PA #AntiWarMovement #Cuba #AntiWarActionNetwork