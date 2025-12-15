Picket held in Colorado Springs for man fatally shot in back by police

By staff

Colorado Springs, CO – On December 11, the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (COSAARPR) gathered outside of the 4th Judicial District attorney’s office to demand justice for Alex-Martinez Sarmiento.

The main demand was that District Attorney Michael Allen indict Officer Connor Jacob Wallick. Over a dozen COSAARPR and community members arrived outside the DA’s office in solidarity for Martinez-Sarmiento, picketing outside the main door. The indictment demand, and the demand for more transparency for Martinez-Sarmiento’s family, were spoken loud and clear by participating community members.

Justin Barraza, a COSAARPR member, called to question the lack of community trust in Colorado Springs PD. In his speech, Barraza quoted Officer Wallick, “‘I didn't want to reach for my taser because my gun was already out, and tasers don't work.’ Is that the level of community trust we should expect from our police force?”

The loss of Martinez-Sarmiento is felt by his family, friends and members of the community. As members shared with passersby flyers calling for justice for Martinez-Sarmiento, the crowd expressed that running away should not be a death sentence, chanting, “Running away! Don't shoot!” and “Indict Wallick now!”

#ColoradoSpringsCO #CO #InJusticeSystem #COSAARPR #PoliceCrimes #PoliceBrutality #KillerCops