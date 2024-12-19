Philly confronts commissioner over police killing of Robert Jones

By staff

Philadelphia, PA – On December 12, the family of roadside assistance worker Robert Jones, along with members of the Philadelphia Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression (PAARPR), confronted Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel over his failure to fire and charge detective Christopher Sweeney for Jones’ murder.

Robert Jones was a 54-year-old roadside assistance worker and union sheet metal fabricator. He was shot October 3 by Sweeney, who was off duty as he approached Sweeney’s personal vehicle, which had stopped in the middle of the road.

Since killing Robert Jones, Sweeney has reportedly been put on “administrative duty” but has not been fired or charged as his family and PAARPR have demanded though their petition, marches, rallies, weekly community outreach, and in interviews with the media. The PPD’s alleged investigation has stretched out and, according to the family’s attorney, has released exceptionally and unjustly little information about its progress.

PAARPR and members of Robert Jones’ family attended the public meeting to bring their demands directly to Bethel, who is in charge of the PPD. Jones’ aunt, Marcia, stood up at the microphone facing a room of police, who averted their eyes, to say that nobody has offered her family any information as to why the investigation has been continually delayed by 30-day periods instead of leading to the arrest of Sweeney. Marcia detailed the physical toll the extreme grief of Robert’s loss is having on his mother, who has been hospitalized three times now since the loss of her son.

Bethel refused to comment and insisted that it is the district attorney’s duty to place charges, even as Sweeney continues to be employed by his office. In response, shouts of “Murderers” rang out, condemning Sweeney.

The inadequacy of the internal investigation conducted by the PPD is highlighted by the upcoming negotiation of a new contract between the police union and the city of Philadelphia. The city government has already established and hired civilian investigators tasked with conducting their own investigations into police misconduct, but this reform has been halted for years by contracts with the police union, the Fraternal Order of Police, that forbid civilian investigation. The Philadelphia city council has so far not even placed independent investigations on the terms sheet for the upcoming contract negotiation.

Across the city, community groups like PAARPR are demanding that the city does so to improve the transparency and fairness of investigations into police crimes.

