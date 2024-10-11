Philadelphia marches in support of Palestinian resistance

By staff

Philadelphia, PA – On October 7, an energetic coalition of university students and community members gathered at Drexel Square Park in Philadelphia to commemorate one year of resistance against the ongoing genocide in Gaza. The march attracted a sizable crowd of a couple hundred passionate participants, united in their call for justice and solidarity with the Palestinian people. As the group made its way towards the University of Pennsylvania’s “Pennovation Works” research facility, chants for liberation echoed through the streets, reinforcing the message that the struggle for Palestinian rights continues unabated.

At the forefront of the action was a collective condemnation of military technologies developed by educational institutions and used by the Zionist occupation, particularly those manufactured by Ghost Robotics, a company located at Pennovation Works. Founded in 2015 by Penn graduate students Avik De and Gavin Kenneally, Ghost Robotics has emerged as a leading supplier of four-legged robot “dogs” outfitted with lethal weapons known as the Vision 60 units, which have been sold to the IDF and deployed in Gaza.

After a two-mile march from Drexel’s campus, students and community members blocked the gates of the complex. Students from various local universities spoke about the urgency of dismantling systems of oppression, calling for accountability from institutions that profit from the suffering of Palestinians. As the march concluded, the community's energy was palpable, reinforcing that the fight for a free Palestine will continue.

The newly-formed Philadelphia Students for Justice in Palestine Coalition organized the event, which was supported by many local organizations, including Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

