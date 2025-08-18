Philadelphia: March on DA’s office to demand justice for Aaron Rainey

By Cas Casanova

Philadelphia, PA – On the morning of Thursday, August 14, about a dozen members of the Philadelphia Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (PAARPR) held a press conference at the Philadelphia City Hall to demand justice for Aaron Rainey and shed light on his case.

Aaron Rainey, a 36-year-old Black man, was shot and killed in March of this year by Philadelphia police officers while experiencing a mental health crisis. The names of the officers involved have not been released.

Musa Bey, chair of PAARPR, stated, “It’s been almost six months with no answers. We’re here to demand accountability for his killers, and we’re here to demand community control of the police. The officers who shot and killed Aaron could be on the streets right now and we wouldn’t know – with community control, the people of Philadelphia would have a say in how their communities are policed.”

Aaron Rainey’s family members, including his wife and children, were also at the event. Tonya Kersey, Rainey’s mother, addressed the attendees: “Where is Mayor Cherelle Parker? Where is the police commissioner? Aaron was an incredible person who always helped others. My grandchildren won’t have their father at their prom, at graduation, when they go to college – this can’t keep happening.”

After the press conference, community members escorted the family down the block to District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office. The family was denied a meeting with Krasner by the front desk staff, who claimed he wasn’t in the building. A few PAARPR members who remained outside, however, reported that Krasner was seen leaving the building through a side door.

When this information reached those inside, shouts of “coward” and “shame!” echoed through the lobby. Chants such as “Justice for Aaron Rainey” and “No justice, no peace!” began. About eight police officers were brought into the lobby and more than 20 were stationed outside in response, all armed.

Staff then claimed that Jody Dodd, facilitator of the Restorative Justice Unit, would come down to speak to the family – she descended the escalator, and within sight of everyone in the lobby, also left through a side door.

Protesters became more angry. About 30 minutes of intense back and forth between the crowd and police passed, backgrounded by chanting. Finally, Krasner’s support staff appeared and agreed to meet with the family.

Rainey’s neighbor shouted, “That’s what happens when all of us show up here – we force them to listen!” to cheers from the crowd.

According to PAARPR’s Bey, who sat in on the meeting, the family was promised an appointment with the DA “within the next 30 to 45 days.” Whatever the date, PAARPR will be there in force to continue demanding justice for Aaron Rainey.

