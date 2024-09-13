Philadelphia: Hundreds march for Palestine at Harris-Trump debate

By Kyle Cansler

Philadelphia, PA – On the evening of September 10, The Philadelphia Palestine Coalition led a march of 750 community members and activists through the streets of Center City to protest at the National Constitution Center, the venue of the first Harris-Trump debate.

United in their anger at the two candidates, protestors marched for over three hours, covering 18 city blocks to make their message clear: when it comes to the genocide in Gaza, both the Democrats and Republicans are united.

The people, illuminated by the light of digital campaign ads along Market Street, chanted “Biden, Harris, Trump and Bibi – you’re not welcome in our city!” and “From Philly to Palestine – occupation is a crime!” to effectively drown out the antagonisms of the Zionist counter-protesters from both the Trump and Harris camps.

Nina Macapinlac, a member of BAYAN USA, spoke on behalf of the Philadelphia Alliance Against Imperialism, denouncing both political parties as pro-imperialist, citing their unity in not only promising unconditional aid to Israel, but also in matters such as immigration and political repression.

Macapinlac explained, “Let us not forget that Biden and Harris continued on the immigration policies of Trump and built the wall. Let us not forget that Trump and the Biden-Harris admin both criminalized people who are fighting for a better world, especially the left. Look at all the ‘cop cities’ that are being built in this country! Therefore, we have no illusions whether or not we should choose Kamala Harris or Donald Trump – we reject both!”

Macapinlac told the crowd, “We recognize, even here locally, our struggles are connected from Philadelphia to Palestine, to the Philippines, to Korea, to Puerto Rico, to Haiti and everywhere else. It is connected because we have a common enemy in U.S. imperialism, and the top representatives of U.S. imperialism,” now pointing in the direction of the debate itself, “are right down the fucking street!”

After police barricades gave way to the strength of the march, the protesters arrived at an intersection a block away from the venue, where chanting continued. Flanked on all sides by a growing presence of Philadelphia police officers, the organizers finally made the decision to disperse, having successfully marched within sight and sound of the debate.

The march was organized by the Philadelphia Palestine Coalition and included speakers and contingents from Temple Students for Justice in Palestine, Philly Democratic Socialists of America, and the Philadelphia Alliance Against Imperialism, a coalition of anti-imperialist organizations including Anakbayan Philly, Korea Peace Now, Workers World Party, Black Alliance for Peace, Freedom Road Socialist Organization-Philadelphia and others.

