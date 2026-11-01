By staff

On October 27, The Philadelphia Alliance against Racist and Political Repression (PAARPR), along with Treatment not Trauma (TNT) held a vigil in observance of the six-year anniversary of Walter Wallace Jr's death. The solemn evening event was well attended and it started with a moment of silence in memory of Wallace Jr and all victims of police violence, especially those who suffered abuse and murder in the midst of a mental health crisis.

Cass Green of TNT highlighted the life of Walter Wallace and the impact he had on those around him, including his family, friends and other loved ones.

PAARPR member Olujimi Alade then spoke about Aaron Rainey and how his murder connects to Walter Wallace's. Olujimi finished his speech with a call for all members of the community to unite in order to fight for justice and to support the families.

Nikki Grant and Julia Lyon from TNT spoke to the necessity of alternatives to police interaction for people experiencing mental health crisis, such as mobile response teams. Tonya Kersey, the mother of Aaron Rainey, gave an impassioned plea for justice for her son and for District Attorney Larry Krasner to try the two police officers for murder. Her resiliency served as an inspiration for all who attended.

The vigil ended with Pastor Chris Kimminez from Healing Communities praying for the families off all victims of police crimes to find renewed strength and for the memory of all the victims to live on forever. The vigil is an important part of the joint campaign organized by PAARPR and TNT to get cops out of mental health.

R.I.P Walter Wallace Jr., Aaron Rainey, Victoria Lee, Jamir Cave, Joseph Smithers and all other victims of police crimes.

Justice for all victims of police crimes!

#PhiladelphiaPA #PA #InJusticeSystem #PAARPR #NAARPR #KillerCops