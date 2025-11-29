Philadelphia activists find paths to justice at NAARPR conference

By staff

Chicago, IL – Philadelphia activists opposed to police killings traveled to Chicago November 14 for a huge conference commemorating the 52nd year of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR). The conference featured more than a dozen NAARPR chapters from across the United States. There were also affiliates of NAARPR including SDS, Centro CSO, Legalization for All, Anakbayan, FRSO, the Jericho Movement and others.

The conference began with a Friday night rally welcoming the attendees. NAARPR Executive Director Frank Chapman and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke to a crowd of more than 800 at the Chicago Teachers Union hall. Their direct and spirited talks set the tone for the entire weekend, as hundreds of voices sang in solidarity against Trump’s reactionary agenda.

On Saturday morning, during the first panel, Philadelphia Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (PAARPR) Chair Musa Bey galvanized the audience with a harrowing history lesson. Bey explained that in May 1985 the Philadelphia Police Department dropped a bomb on the MOVE building, killing eleven people, mostly children, and burning down more than a city block of houses.

Bey connected that to a later victory by the new movement in the wake of the George Floyd uprising of 2020. A militant mass campaign arose that led to the removal of the Frank Rizzo Statue from City Hall in Philadelphia. As Philadelphia mayor in the 1970s, Rizzo had repressed MOVE and harassed the Black community in general.

Afternoon conference sessions taught lessons on both Palestine solidarity and about the newly launched Anthony Gay Task Force on Prison Conditions. The Anthony Gay Task Force is of particular interest to PAARPR as one of its major campaigns involves Amanda Cahill, a 31-year-old mother of two who died after being kept in the most inhumane conditions in a Philadelphia prison.

Saturday night concluded with more than a dozen speeches from the families of victims of police crimes across the country. Tonya Kersey delivered a powerful message of resiliency and strength which resonated with those in attendance. Kersey is the mother of Aaron Rainey, a 36-year-old Black man who was murdered by two police officers while being transported to Friends Hospital in Northeast Philadelphia.

Afterward, families, activists and leaders from the various chapters bonded with each other during the social hour, which included karaoke and other games.

On Sunday, the weekend finished up with the passage of several resolutions. These included the fight against the proliferation of charter schools, against the expansion of ICE detention centers, and against the repression of Palestine solidarity activism.

PAARPR Co-Chair Olujimi Alade gave a vivacious reportback which highlighted the massive growth of the Philadelphia chapter. This includes spearheading campaigns for justice involving three victims of police violence and prison abuse: Amanda Cahill, Robert Jones and Aaron Rainey. All in all, PAARPR’s participation at the conference was a huge success as it enabled the Philadelphia chapter to build connections with other chapters to continue its impressive growth.

