St. Paul, MN: Community and activists pack the courtroom to shut down local polluter

By staff

St. Paul, MN – The Climate Justice Committee (CJC) joined East Side Neighbors for Health to pack the courtroom for the administrative hearing, July 21, regarding the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s (MPCA) action to revoke Northern Iron’s permit to pollute, due to noncompliance and noncooperation.

Before the hearing started, extra chairs were needed for the nearly 40 people who had come out on a Tuesday morning to witness the hearing. The small administrative court is unaccustomed to bystanders.

Tracy Molm from the CJC stated, “We're so happy to be here standing with Eastside Saint Paul residents as the Minnesota Pollution Control is taking the step of pulling Northern Iron, AKA Lawton Standard's, air permits. While we applaud the MPCA for working to pull their permits, we know this is happening because the people of Eastside have stood up and said, ‘No more!’”

Tim Marino, a resident in the area, declared, “Alex Lawton, the CEO of Northern Iron's parent company, publicly stated, ‘I certainly wouldn't move into a residential area and build a foundry.’ If that is true, why is it acceptable for a working-class neighborhood of color to be forced to live with decisions made decades ago that wouldn't be allowed today? This is environmental racism and classism under the guise of business as usual.”

Sarah Degner Riveros, an East Side resident, stated, “We demand transparency about the toxins in our air and soil. As neighbors, we are counting on the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to protect us. For years, our community has been dealing with the soot, noise, lead exposure and the uncertainty that comes with not knowing what years of exposure may mean for the health of our homes.”

While no decision was given at this hearing, the CJC and the community have vowed that they will continue to fight no matter the decision. Molm continued, “In the CJC we have seen firsthand how communities standing up against polluters can win. When the CJC joined with the East Phillips and Little Earth communities in Minneapolis, we were able to stop the Roof Depot demolition, close Smith Foundry and Bituminous Roadways allowing the community to thrive. We will continue to organize and rally because when the air we breathe is under attack, what do we do?! Stand up, fight back!”

#StPaulMN #MN #Environment #Pollution #NorthernIron #ClimateJustice