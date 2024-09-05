Delegate at DNC assaulted on convention floor

By Vince Olson

Chicago, IL – On Monday, August 19, the Democratic National Convention (DNC) came to Chicago. As the Coalition to March on the DNC was marching with tens of thousands of protesters in the streets surrounding the United Center, Dr. Nadia Ahmad was being attacked inside.

An elected delegate from Florida, Dr. Ahmad was assaulted for unfurling a banner. The banner read, “Stop arming Israel,” the same demand on the signs and banners carried by the protesters in the streets throughout the week of the convention.

Dr. Ahmad is also a Florida delegation Democratic National Committee Interfaith Council co-chair and Women's Caucus executive committee member.

On the opening night of the convention, as she and two other delegates held their banner, she became the target of unprovoked aggression. Five male delegates, later identified as officers of the Laborers' International Union of North America (LiUNA) repeatedly struck her in the head with “We love Joe” signs, causing Dr. Ahmad a concussion and other injuries. They forcibly removed the protest banner from her hands.

Dr. Ahmad later wrote on X (formerly Twitter) an open letter to Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee, that read in part, “On the opening night of the convention, I was the victim of a profoundly concerning Islamophobic attack as I peacefully protested the humanitarian crisis in Gaza… As a visibly identifiable Muslim woman, I feel this attack was motivated by prejudice and represents a flagrant violation of my constitutional right to free speech and peaceful assembly.”

Credential revocation and discrimination

Dr. Ahmad explained further, “After the assault, the Florida Democratic Party refused to provide me with my credentials.” She added, “Furthermore, even as half of the seats in the Florida delegation remained empty, the Party failed to provide floor credentials or guest passes to me and other Muslims, including Saima Farooqui, an alternate DNC delegate.”

The Democratic Party leadership has refused to respond to the challenges from Dr. Ahmad. Similarly, the party refused to allow a single Palestinian to address the convention.

For those who stand with Palestine, the lesson of the Democratic National Convention is clear – the party of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will continue to arm the genocide. Only a powerful movement in the streets can stop them.

