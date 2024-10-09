One year of genocide, one year of resistance protest in Los Angeles

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – Tens of thousands of passionate protesters hit the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, October 5, just days before the one year anniversary of the U.S.-funded Israeli genocide in Palestine that began October 7, 2023 after Palestinian resistance fighters launched an counter-offensive against the Zionist government.

The protest was organized by Palestinian organizations including the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), the U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), and many other organizations who brought together families, students, teachers, union members and community leaders.

Thousands flooded the streets of downtown Los Angeles near Pershing Square chanting “Hands off Lebanon,” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” and denouncing the United States government’s full support of this devastating genocide in Palestine.

Karina Lopez, a member of Centro CSO said: “Israel is trying to instigate a full-on war, fully funded by the U.S. Centro CSO is against U.S. imperialism and against the genocide in Palestine.” Pro-Palestinian demonstrators made their stance clear: ending U.S. aid to Israel, supporting the resistance fighters, and hands off Lebanon.

At the one year mark, Israel has murdered over 41,500 Palestinians in Gaza, and the Biden administration’s unconditional support has allowed Israel to completely devastate Palestine and even invade Lebanon. Since October 2023, the U.S. has sent Israel over 50,000 tons of weapons and Israel has dropped over 75,000 tons of bombs. It is clear that when Israel bombs, the United States pays.

Centro CSO members showed up in a large contingent of 20-plus members to stand in solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters in their resistance against U.S.-backed Zionist occupation.

Amanda Diaz was one of those Centro CSO members present at the rally. She stated, “As a Chicana, I fundamentally believe in the self-determination and liberation of the Palestinian people. Our struggles are tied. The same tactics Israel uses to terrorize Palestinians are the same tactics that ICE and the police use to repress Chicanos. Palestina sera libre!”

Centro CSO is a grassroots organization located in Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles that fights against police brutality, specifically police brutality against Chicanos in their neighborhoods, they are a part of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR). They fight against charter schools and fight to protect public education and fight for immigrant rights as a part of the national Legalization for All Network. Centro CSO also organized a solidarity rally for Palestine on Monday, October 7, in Boyle Heights! If you want to get involved with Centro CSO, reach out to us via social media @CentroCSO.

#LosAngelesCA #CA #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #CentroCSO #PYM #USPCN