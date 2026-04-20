On Tax Day, Portland demands ‘No tax dollars for war!’

By Cole Dunahugh

Portland, OR – On April 15, 20 Portlanders gathered at Senator Ron Wyden’s office to denounce the ever-increasing money the U.S. spends on war and genocide. The protest was organized by Portland for Palestine (P4P) and was also attended by members of CodePink.

Ron Wyden has a three-decade long history of voting in favor of sending Israel billions of dollars per year, even after Israel began its heightened genocide in Gaza. Speakers at the rally demanded that he refuse to vote for aid to Israel and budget increases for the Department of War, which is requesting a colossal $1.5 trillion for 2027.

“We could end homelessness permanently for $2.4 billion a year. We send Israel $3.8 billion a year,” said Judas Graves, a member of P4P, “For $35 billion a year, we could have universal pre-K. We have spent $50 billion since March 1 bombing Iran!”

“We are funding a genocide and a pointless, endless war. Not because it makes us safe, but because it makes a few people rich. Spending taxpayer money on war-for-profit has been the American way for a long time. This policy is voted on by both Democrats and Republicans, no matter who is president,” explained Kacey DeSantis of P4P.

After the rally, the crowd marched towards Blumenauer Bridge, chanting slogans such as “Money for homes and education, not for bombs and devastation!” and “No war with Iran!” After making it to the bridge, which crosses over Interstate 84, the crowd put up several banners reading “No tax $ for war” and “No war on Iran,” which received many supportive honks from the cars below.

As the U.S. war on Iran enters its seventh week, the working class is increasingly feeling the economic strain of a war.

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