October 7: National Day of Action to resist the genocide of Palestine!

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Anti-War Action Network (AWAN).

The Anti-War Action Network (AWAN) calls on all cities nationally to mark another year of genocide and resistance!

AWAN calls on all anti-war, anti-imperialist organizations around the country for a week of action from September 22-26th. During this year's UN General Assembly High-level Week, Palestine will take center stage due to the genocide and starvation in Gaza. A free Palestine will be the main focus both inside the UN, outside on the streets, and at protests across the country! That week Netanyahu will come to the U.S. to try to justify his efforts to steal Gaza and the ongoing genocide. There will be protests in NYC, but we need protests across the country to demand that we hold war criminals accountable! Arrest Netanyahu! End aid to Israel! End the siege of Gaza!

Resistance is justified when people are occupied!

End all U.S. aid to Israel!

End the siege of Gaza!

