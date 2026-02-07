NYC: Black Lives Matter at schools

By staff

New York, NY – On February 4, the Movement of Rank and File Educators held their general assembly this month in Manhattan. Over 50 teachers came together to discuss how to organize around Black Lives Matter in their schools during the upcoming week of action.

The assembly began with a brief history of the organization Black Lives Matter at Schools (BLMAS) as an organization grown out of the Black Lives Matter movement. BLMAS organizers went over the demands for the week of action, which include ending “zero tolerance” discipline against students, ending racist hiring practices, and funding community needs instead of cops.

Organizers shared their experience bringing the BLM movement and anti-racism into their schools by bringing up the demands of BLMAS, centering voices of Black liberation during Black History Month, and bringing together Black community organizations. Educators emphasized ties between teaching about the Black liberation movement and structural racism, and teaching about imperialism, immigration and the ongoing ICE attacks in Minneapolis.

The attendees broke out into groups to strategize how they can teach about Black history in their classrooms and with their coworkers during and beyond the week of action. Teachers expressed their willingness to fight against reluctant administrators to ensure Black history was taught properly in their schools, emphasizing on-the-ground organizing with coworkers.

New York City currently has the most segregated school system in the U.S.

