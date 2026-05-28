No peace for VP Vance at Air Force Academy graduation

By Ella Rydwell

Colorado Springs, CO – Dozens gathered at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday morning, May 26, to protest endless wars for profit and Vice President JD Vance’s speech to the academy graduates.

Concerned community members and veterans with About Face came together to demand “No more money for Trump’s war crimes,” encouraging graduating cadets to defy their orders. A large banner declaring “Refuse illegal orders! Refuse illegal wars!” greeted drivers as they entered the academy to attend the graduation ceremony. Many drivers responded by waving and honking in support.

Shortly after gathering near the Pass and Registration Office, protesters were forced to move to a “free speech zone” that had been roped off for them. On the opposite side of the road there was a similar area set up for counter-protesters, although none came.

Lance Kalahar, a Navy veteran who now organizes with Climate Defiance, spoke about the dangers of climate change and the military’s connection to it. The U.S. military is considered to be one of the largest polluters in the world. Kalahar called out Vice President Vance for selling out to billionaires and their lobbies, saying, “At a time when we are staring doom in the face from climate catastrophe, we are starting another illegal war for oil to protect a class of pedophiles.” The crowd responded with, “Shame!”

Speaking on Iran, Tiffany Kosky with About Face said, “We don’t seem to remember that these people are just trying to protect their own homes, their own lives, their own families,” urging people to rethink their definition of “terrorist.”

While Vance spoke through the protest, he notably canceled another appearance in Denver later in the day. No official reason was given.

Community members were outraged that money that could be going to healthcare, housing, childcare and infrastructure is instead being funneled into the pockets of war profiteers. Veterans felt that their time in service was not spent defending their country, but rather violently occupying countries which posed no threat to the American people. These wars only benefit the billionaires, while working people around the world suffer the deadly consequences.

With the war on Iran, the genocide in Palestine, the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Maduro, and continued threats against Cuba, it is important that people everywhere fight back against U.S. imperialism. As the military budget balloons to new heights, working people must build an organized anti-war movement capable of opposing these attacks. United, the people have the power to stop the killing and stop the crimes of the ruling class.

#ColoradoSpringsCO #CO #JDVance #Veterans #AntiWarMovement #PeoplesStruggles