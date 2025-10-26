No Kings protest outside Southeast Missouri State University

By staff

Cape Girardeau, MO – On No Kings Day, October 18, protesters gathered at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. At the same time down the street, Southeast Missouri State University was holding its annual homecoming game as fireworks from the stadium went off in the background.

The No Kings protesters held up signs, waved flags and cheered at the many supportive honks from passing drivers. Organizers provided sign-making materials, bottles of water, and “know your rights” business cards. However, many people brought signs from home; slogans included “No Kings!” “Power of the people > people in power” and slogans for public education and public services. Protesters wore costumes to mock President Trump’s attempt to label them terrorists, including an inflatable shark, Kenny from South Park and a unicorn.

Despite taking place in a historically Republican area, only a few backwards Trump supporters gave thumbs-down or more rude gestures, and a couple of trucks did tire burnouts at the traffic light. Three counter-protesters with sloppily written signs angrily screamed at No Kings protesters, before wandering off.

The No Kings protest had a crowd of as many as 600 people, with many coming and going throughout the two-hour event. Attendance was increased from the previous No Kings protest in the summer. Volunteers collected signatures for both Respect MO Voters and People Not Politicians petitions.

Respect MO Voters is seeking a ballot initiative to enshrine voter rights in the constitution and prevent legislators from overriding voter choice. People Not Politicians is fighting to put the recently gerrymandered congressional map onto the ballot. This petition in particular has been attacked by Secretary of State Denny Hoskins, who has spread misinformation about the process, going so far as to claim signing it is illegal. The Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has filed a federal lawsuit. Over 100,000 signatures have been collected so far.

Learn more about these initiatives at https://peoplenotpoliticiansmo.org/ and https://respectmovoters.org/

For weekly No Kings Actions, see https://www.nokings.org/alliance

