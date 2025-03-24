New Orleans unites to defend campuses from Trump and stop repression against students

By Shreyas Vasudevan

New Orleans, LA – On Wednesday, March 19, a broad group of activists congregated at Tulane University for a press conference. The groups presented an open letter addressed to the administrations of all local universities demanding they protect students, staff and faculty from the White House’s recent slew of attacks against college campuses. They demanded protections for immigrants, freedom of speech and DEI programs.

“We are united in our commitment to justice, human dignity and freedom,” said Hakm Murad of the Palestinian Youth Movement.

The letter also calls for universities to demand the immediate release of pro-Palestine activists and New York ‘s Columbia University students Mahmoud Khalil and Leqaa Kordia, and that students be protected from any similar violations by the Department of Homeland Security and the Trump administration. Mahmoud Khalil continues to be held in an ICE detention center at Jena, Louisiana. Washington DC’s Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri was also detained by ICE and sent to a detention facility in Alexandria, Louisiana. Suri’s detention is a continuation of Trump’s stated goals of targeting and deporting pro-Palestinian students and faculty at universities.

Tulane and Loyola University's repression of student activists since last year has given the solidarity movement for Khalil particular urgency. Tulane complied with new directives from the White House and shut down the school’s DEI office. But student activists bravely stood up to defend DEI.

In reaction, the university arrested (and later released) one activist due to a pro-DEI sign on her backpack. Also, minutes before the March 19 press conference, several Tulane student protesters received notice that they were under investigation by administration.

“It is no coincidence the emails were sent out right as we were set to raise awareness about Tulane’s cowardly compliance with the racist Trump agenda and its attacks on students’ freedom of speech at this press conference,” said Maya Sanchez, a former Tulane student, reading a statement written by local members of Students for a Democratic Society.

Tulane alumni and member of New Orleans for Community Oversight of Police Vonne Burton added, “DEI programs were won by students during the Civil Rights Movement, any student who defends it today should be applauded, not arrested.”

The open letter circulated by the New Orleans for Palestine Coalition has received notable public support. Signatories include multiple contenders for the upcoming city council elections, as well as current council member and mayoral candidate, Oliver Thomas. The organizations say they are continuing to urge Louisiana’s U.S. Representative Troy Carter, and the remaining members of the city council to sign on and take action to defend local campuses.

#NewOrleansLA #LA #StudentMovement #FreeSpeech #SDS