New Orleans teach-in details coverup in Jace Lee Scott case, demands firing of NOPD crooked cop Victor Gant

New Orleans, LA – On Monday, February 9, a crowd of supporters gathered for a teach-in at the Gwangi & Hollywood Community Center in Algiers to learn about the Jace Lee Scott case and the campaign for justice.

The teach-in was geared towards educating supporters on exactly how the NOPD mishandled Scott’s murder, so they would be empowered to submit public comments at the upcoming Criminal Justice Committee meeting on February 19, and to rally for justice beforehand at 9 a.m. at City Hall.

Sister Shanta Scott, mother of Jace Lee Scott, recounted the details of the case, beginning with how deeply she loved her son.

“I only had 19 years with Jace. He was a sweet, loving child. A beautiful smile, just an amazing kid,” said Scott. She recalled his passion for music, sports and clothing design.

Scott continued, “They kept Jace’s case quiet because they didn’t want to talk about how it was an NOPD officer’s son who murdered my son. They didn’t want the city to know the corruption in my son’s case.”

Jace Lee Scott was killed on November 24, 2019. The last time Shanta Scott saw her son alive, she said goodbye to him as he went to a recording studio on Southern University’s campus with his so-called friend and soon-to-be killer, Andrew Gant. Hours later, Shanta received a call that Jace had been shot.

“Jace was shot in the neck by Andrew Gant. The police reports say my son and Andrew Gant were ‘horse playing with guns’ but Jace never had a gun. That was the narrative Rob Barrere spun,” said Scott.

Public records requests show that after Jace’s murder, Andrew Gant called his father, NOPD officer Victor Gant. His father instructed Andrew to take off his clothes and put them in a bag, and go home and shower, effectively washing off any evidence. NOPD officer Victor Gant then drove from Covington, Louisiana to meet his son. On the way, he called his longtime friends and fellow detectives in the NOPD.

