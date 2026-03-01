New Orleans: Students walk out against ICE and Trump at Xavier University

By Rosalina Framboise

New Orleans, LA — Students from the Black Students Resistance Network (BSRN), an affiliate of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) at Xavier University of Louisiana, organized a walk-out and rally, February 27, to protest of the Trump administration’s ICE attacks.

At the rally, chants that “Immigrants are welcome here!” and “No justice; no peace!” rang through the campus as the crowd marched across Xavier.

BSRN founder, Aniya Grisham, gave a speech about the crucial role that Xavier students have played in previous fights for Black liberation, including the Freedom Rides of 1961. She also honored Xavier’s late president, Dr. Norman C. Francis, for his role in the Freedom Rides.

“When the [Freedom Riders] made their stop in New Orleans, Dr. Norman C. Francis advocated for them to be able to stay here at Xavier,” Grisham said. She encouraged students to get organized and live up to Xavier’s rich history, stating, “This is everyone’s fight, and no one should be sitting back. We all need to get involved and do something.”

Closing her speech during the event, Grisham told fellow students, “Don’t let anyone convince you that Xavierites have not been protesting, because that is what this school is built on.” After her speech, the students marched around the campus, and concluded the rally with a proud chant, “Dare to struggle; dare to win!”

