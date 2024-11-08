New Orleans says: ‘Dump Trump!’

By Silas Gillett

New Orleans, LA – On Wednesday, November 6, a broad coalition of New Orleans organizations made good on their promise to “Keep it in the streets – no matter who wins.” As the post-work rush hour began, roughly 100 people packed Lafayette Square Park to let the city know that, despite the election results, “Estamos en la lucha!” or “We are in the fight!”

They chanted slogans such as “Abortion is a human right! Fight, fight, fight!” and “La migra, la policía, la misma porquería” (ICE, the police, the same swine). Among the demands were immigrant rights, reproductive rights, worker rights, ending U.S. aid to Israel, and stopping police crimes.

The action brought together people from all walks of life. Everyone from parents with toddlers in strollers to local elders stood side by side listening to the evening’s fiery speeches. One speaker with Unión Migrante, an immigrant rights organization, reminded the crowd of the responsibility to undocumented community members facing persecution. “We are still fighting because we know that in addition to you all here, there are many not here who remain anonymous out of fear,” they said in Spanish.

Others emphasized the importance of keeping up the pressure for LGBTQ rights. “We know the attacks haven’t stopped, they’re going to increase. How do we stop it?” asked Naomi Retherford, a representative of the Queer Trans Community Action Project. “We’ve won our rights, we’ve won these battles in the streets!”

Organizations behind the action included Union Migrante, New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports (NOSHIP), Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), New Orleans for Community Oversight of the Police (NOCOP), the Queer Trans Community Action Project (QTCAP), and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO).

Protesters took to the streets after they left the park and marched to New Orleans City Hall. The route cut through the city’s central business district, and all who gathered to watch could see plain and clear that the fight is not yet over. The protesters marched for almost an hour, and their chants could be heard from blocks away.

It’s uncertain what the next four years under Trump will hold, but we know one thing for sure: there will be more resistance.

#NewOrleansLA #LA #PeoplesStruggles #Trump