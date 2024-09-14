New Orleans: Resolution in Solidarity with pro-Palestine Protesters
Fight Back News Service is circulating the following resolution in solidarity with New Orleans’ pro-Palestine protesters.
WHEREAS, the undersigned organizations stand in complete solidarity with New Orleans’ pro-Palestine protesters, and denounce Tulane University for pursuing unjust charges and tacitly endorsing police brutality against these activists, simply because they protested this institution’s ties with Israel;
WHEREAS, Tulane emeritus board member Walter Isaacson grabbed and shoved Tulane student Rory MacDonald on video at a protest on March 13, without facing repercussions;
WHEREAS, Toni Jones, organizer with New Orleans for Community Oversight of Police (NOCOP), was arrested by TUPD on March 16 at a protest for MacDonald’s and other students’ rights to free speech;
WHEREAS, Brenna Byrne, Sruly Heller, Quest Riggs, Serena Sojic-Borne, and three other protesters, were arrested by TUPD on April 29 on the first day of Students for a Democratic Society’s (SDS) peaceful encampment for Gaza, several suffering injuries from police horses or officer misconduct;
WHEREAS, Rory MacDonald, Carson Cruse, Juleea Berthelot, Shreyas Vasudevan, Vonne Crandell and nine other protesters were arrested by Louisiana State Police on May 1, the third day of SDS’s peaceful encampment for Gaza, over one hundred state troopers used tear gas, a BearCat armored vehicle, and rifles aimed at students to arrest fourteen people, including one just passing by for a walk that evening; and
WHEREAS the TUPD targeted and arrested a student days after the encampment ended, unjustly charging them with a felony;
BE IT RESOLVED, the undersigned demand that District Attorney Jason Williams and City Attorney Donesia Turner drop the trumped-up charges against these protesters;
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, the undersigned call upon the administration of Tulane University to end their witch-hunt of these protesters.
In signing this resolution, our organizations commit to doing everything we can to make this gross injustice known, and to organize a powerful solidarity movement to defend these protesters, who courageously stood against aid for Israel’s genocide.
Voice of the Experienced
Masjid Omar
Jewish Voices for Peace – New Orleans
First Grace Community Alliance
Hagar’s House, shelter
Project Ishmael, immigration law
Louisiana InterFaith for Human Rights
Friends of Sabeel – New Orleans
Palestinian Youth Movement New Orleans
William Quigley, Emeritus Professor of Law, Loyola University
American Federation of Musicians – New Orleans
Starbucks Workers United NOLA
Louisiana National Lawyers’ Guild
Queer Trans Community Action Project
New Orleans for Community Oversight of Police
Sunrise Movement NOLA
Reproductive Justice Action Collective
Harvey Mudd College Dissenters
NOLA Healthcare Workers for Palestine
Southern Solidarity
New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports
Muslims for Just Futures – Gulf South
NOLA Musicians for Palestine
Freedom Road Socialist Organization NOLA
Laveau Contraire, drag artist
Students Organizing Against Racism TU
Feminist Alliance of Students at Tulane
Rev. Gregory Manning
Justice and Beyond
Muslim Students Association – Loyola
NOLA Democratic Socialists of America
NOLA Freedom Forum
Miss Anne’s Maypop Herb Shop
LifeCity Impact Management Firm
End Jim Crow Louisiana
SPORTS DRINK
Trans Income Project
Mo Munchies LLC
Fight Covid NOLA
Fred Hampton Free Store
Chicken’s Kitchen
Tulane Students for a Democratic Society
Loyola Students for a Democratic Society
LSU Students for a Democratic Society
