New Orleans rally and march demands ‘No U.S. war on Iran’

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On Sunday, March 15, the Anti-War Action Network (AWAN) and New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports (NOSHIP) held a rally in front of Jackson Square condemning the U.S.’s attacks on Iran. 40 community members and activists rallied at Jackson Square and marched through the New Orleans French Quarter and back to Jackson Square once again.

“When the U.S. and Israel carried out a mass extermination campaign against the Palestinian people, Iran was one of the only countries in the world to stand with the Palestinian resistance,” said Silas Gillett of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. Gilbert continued, “FRSO is here today to stand side by side with Iran in fighting back against U.S. imperialism.”

Warren Tustix from NOSHIP ended his speech with a call to the crowd, “We say no to Western imperialism, to big oil selling death around the world, to the U.S. global AI war machine, to war with Iran, and to war anywhere!”

While marching down the historic tourist-packed Bourbon street, the crowd chanted “No boots on the ground, no bombs in the air. U.S. out of everywhere!” and “From the belly of the beast, hands off the Middle East!”

#NewOrleansLA #LA #AntiWarMovement #Iran #AWAN #NOSHIP