New Orleans rallies to demand justice for Corey Ruiz

By staff

New Orleans, LA — On Monday July 28, around 20 community members gathered outside the Hale Boggs Federal Building to demonstrate against the brutal murder of Corey Ruiz by police in Madison, Wisconsin. The action was called by the New Orleans Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NOAARPR).

Protesters held signs calling for an end to police terror and demanding community control of the police. They chanted to demand accountability: “Cell blocks for crooked cops!” and “Justice for Corey Ruiz!”

NOAARPR has been leading the charge against police crimes in New Orleans, fighting to get justice for Jace Lee Scott, whose murder, by the son of New Orleans Police Officer Victor Gant Jr, was covered up by local officials. His mother, Shanta Scott, urged people to continue organizing saying, “The people have to get out here and put our boots to the ground and show them that they can’t keep killing our children!”

Speaking for Freedom Road Socialist Organization, activist Toni Mar said, “We’re tired of hearing the same thing every time [the police] kill somebody in the streets. The time for talking is over, we want results!”

Protesters vowed to keep struggling for justice for all those affected by police brutality.

“Every life that is taken by the police has the potential to turn this country on its head, and that's exactly what we want to see!” said Mar.

#NewOrleansLA #LA #InjusticeSystem #CoreyRuiz