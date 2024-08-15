New Orleans rallies to confront Genocide Joe

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On August 13, pro-Palestine activists rallied to protest President Biden as he visited Tulane University. About 50 people came together outside Tulane’s campus, including locals and university students. Many stayed home out of fear of the dozens of local and federal police cars that were watching the area.

The protest was organized by students and their allies in less than 48 hours. Tulane tried to prevent a response to the visit by slyly calling it a “scheduled event” in communications with students. The protest focused on Biden’s support for Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people. It is estimated that more than 186,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since October 2023.

Protesters also pointed out the hypocrisy of Biden’s support for cancer research while expanding oil and gas usage in the U.S. “My great-grandfather died of cancer. My grandfather died of cancer. My uncle is dying from his fourth time with cancer. I will die of cancer someday, because we live in Cancer Alley, a toxic region of Louisiana created by the oil industry that Biden supports,” said Jack Saucier, speaking for the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

LGBTQ liberation activists also came out to protest Biden. “We will not see trans and queer liberation here while our president is eradicating our queer siblings in Palestine,” said Blu DiMarco, speaking for the Queer and Trans Community Action Project. Protesters wore shirts that read “Queers for Palestine” and held signs with slogans like “End U.S. aid to Israel.” Security volunteers handed out water to keep people safe in the 100-plus degree heat.

Before Biden arrived, police officers made metal barricades two rows deep. When people saw Biden’s car, the crowd burst out with energy, booing and chanting, “Genocide Joe has got to go!”

After about an hour of chanting and making noise while Biden was on campus, the action ended with a collective shaming. The crowd shouted “Shame!” in unison three times. The cry was audible a block away, while the president was in a building less than 150 feet away.

#NewOrleansLA #LA #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #Biden #FRSO #QTCAP #