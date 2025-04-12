New Orleans rallies outside ICE field office, Judge rules Mahmoud Khalil can be deported

By staff

New Orleans, LA – Around 60 people gathered outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in New Orleans to protest the illegal detention of Mahmoud Khalil. Attendees rallied around speakers and chanted as a judge – hours away in rural Jena, Louisiana – would decide if Khalil could be deported for his activism for Palestine.

Speaking for the Palestinian Youth Movement, Majdi Jaber said, “This ICE office that we’re outside right now directs operations in all of Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama. Every day for the last month, these people have chosen to do nothing about Mahmoud’s incarceration.”

The rally continued with chants of “We want justice you say how, free Mahmoud Khalil now!” And “No Justice, no peace! No racist ICE police!”

Toni Jones, an organizer with New Orleans for Community Oversight of Police, said, “The Trump administration is saying Mahmoud is being detained because he is dangerous to American interests. But he’s not dangerous to my interests! He’s not dangerous to your interests! He’s only dangerous to the interests of the murderers who want to continue the genocide in Palestine!”

Rory Macdonald spoke out on behalf of Students for a Democratic Society, saying, “Tulane University, like university administrations across the country, is caving to Donald Trump’s racist agenda. We need an organized student movement now more than ever to show our schools that ICE has no place on our campus!”

About an hour after the rally ended, Louisiana Judge Jamee Comans ruled that Mahmoud Khalil can be deported. Comans decided this based on a memo where Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Khalil’s presence in the country would “compromise a compelling U.S. foreign policy interest.” In the same memo, Marco Rubio asserted that Khalil was part of “antisemitic protests and disruptive activities” because he stood up for Palestine. Judge Coman’s decision sets a dangerous precedent that any immigrant can be deported on Secretary Rubio’s word alone with no need for further evidence.

Upon news of the ruling, activists were left furious but nonetheless determined. “Trump and his buddies think they can shut us up by deporting Khalil, but in reality, they’re pouring gas on the fire. This ruling makes it clear: we have to fight back with everything we’ve got against this racist administration. An attack on one is an attack on all!” said MacDonald.

