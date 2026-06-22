New Orleans rallies on Juneteenth for victims of police crimes and for Black voting rights

By River Wilkins

New Orleans, LA – On Juneteenth, June 19, 40 people braved the threatening New Orleans weather and gathered on the bricked pavement outside the federal building on Poydras Street to rally for victims of police murder and Black voting rights.

Just five days earlier, police officers in Senatobia, Mississippi, opened fire on a car in a Walmart parking lot, killing Kohen Wiley, a one-year-old Black baby. In stark contrast, banners for the forthcoming 250-year anniversary of the U.S. decorated the columns of the Hale-Boggs Federal Building. The banners featured the so-called Founding Fathers, many of whom owned slaves.

Sister Shanta Scott, whose own son, Jace Lee Scott, was murdered in 2019 by the son of Police Officer Victor Gant Jr., took the mic first and reminded the crowd that Juneteenth wasn’t just a celebration, it was a call to action.

“Freedom delayed is freedom denied,” Scott said, “and that lesson still applies today.” She detailed the long history of Black struggle and revolt in this country before stressing that it was our generation’s responsibility to fight for justice and accountability. “Political power is not given. Political power is organized. Political power comes from community standing together and demanding accountability.”

Scott concluded with an impassioned rendition of Sam Cooke’s A Change is Gonna Come before raising her fist and crying out, “All power to the people!”

Toni Jones of the New Orleans Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NOAARPR) addressed the crowd. She uplifted Kohen Wiley and connected that death to Jace Lee Scott’s murder.

NOAARPR will be hosting a press conference on Saturday, June 27 to call out New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno for her silence and refusal to fire Victor Gant Jr, who is under her direct employ.

#NewOrleansLA #LA #Juneteenth #NAARPR #KohenWiley #InjusticeSystem #OppressedNationalities #JaceLeeScott