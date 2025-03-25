New Orleans rallies at federal court on day of Mahmoud Khalil’s hearing

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On March 21, the morning of Mahmoud Khalil’s court hearing, community organizations gathered outside of the Federal Court of Appeals in New Orleans to protest his detainment. Their demands were simple – release Mahmoud Khalil, reinstate his green card, and cease all illegal detainments.

On March 8, Mahmoud Khalil was illegally detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. For over 24 hours, his whereabouts were unknown. Only later was it revealed that he was held in Jena, Louisiana, far away from his home in New York. There is no justification for his arrest. He is being detained for pro Palestine activism.

“None of us should stay silent while free speech is under attack. While speaking up for anyone’s rights, in this case Palestinian rights and liberation, can result in you being kidnapped and deported by the state – none of us should stay silent!” said Cypress Atlas, speaking on behalf of Jewish Voices for Peace (JVP). Atlas continued, “I’m here with JVP for moral clarity about the use of antisemitism. What Jewish people should be doing in this time is standing in integrity with our history and our ancestors with fighting fascism like we always have.”

Khalil’s current detention in an ICE facility in Jena hit home for many at the protest. For the last two years, escalated policing tactics and targeted repression have been the norm. In New Orleans, dozens of students have been arrested or faced investigations by their university administrations. Others have faced arrests just for standing in solidarity with students or protesting the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Last week, Tulane University officials called in a bomb threat to detain and interrogate a student for displaying a small sign on their backpack that read, “Tulane just got rid of DEI – if you have the means, go elsewhere.” For the broader community, the fears of deportation are even sharper as Trump has shown that he does not care about due process nor the people it supposedly protects.

Atticus Pratt, a Tulane student and member of Students for a Democratic Society, spoke in solidarity with Khalil stating, “Mahmoud’s violent arrest was conducted by plainclothes ICE officers in front of his eight-month pregnant wife. How horrific is that?” Reflecting on past and current struggles, Pratt continued, “I know this may be discouraging. But these drastic measures are proof that they are terrified of us and the strength of our solidarity. This reactionary administration only furthers our resolve to continue the fight on our campuses, on the streets, and in the courts.”

In response to the rally and the picketing that followed, the Federal Court Building locked their doors and ordered people off the steps of the building.

