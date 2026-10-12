New Orleans protests on October 7, marks 3 years of genocide and heroic resistance

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On October 7, the third anniversary of al-Aqsa Flood, New Orleans pro-Palestine groups, students and community members gathered to demand an end to all U.S. aid to Israel.

Members of the grassroots pro-Palestine organization New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports (NOSHIP) erected a banner over the steps facing New Orleans’ famous Jackson Square in the French Quarter. The banner read the people’s demand: “Stop the Gaza genocide, end U.S. aid to Israel!” as tourists and passersby stopped by to take pictures.

Several activist groups rallied and spoke on how the history of occupation, ethnic cleansing and massacres by the Israeli state against Palestinians did not begin on October 7, 2023.

“When the Palestinian resistance broke down the apartheid gates on October 7, they opened the gates to a new world!” said Freedom Road Socialist Organization member Carson Cruse.

Cruse continued, “Let's be clear that this is not just a moral issue of Israel versus Palestine. This is a class issue. The same ruling class that is bombing Gaza, they are suspending and expelling student protesters, stealing oil from Venezuela, price gouging you and me, funding Trump and his dogs' campaigns.”

NOSHIP members spoke of Trump’s agenda to further militarize and occupy the Gaza strip through his Board of Peace. The board issued its first contract for construction of a military base in Rafah, to be populated by foreign troops. The contract was awarded to a Louisiana-based company, Arkel International.

“While Trump’s Board of Peace serves to further solidify the violation of Palestinians’ right to self-determination, Louisiana companies like Arkel stand to profit from it,” said Cristine Farah from NOSHIP.

NOSHIP member Tracie Ash highlighted the breadth of destruction caused by Israel and its financial backer, the U.S., since October 2023, stating, “82% of all buildings in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed, including 94% of the hospitals and clinics, with 90% of the population displaced. Nearly 300 journalists have been murdered.”

Speakers combatted the Zionist narrative that Palestinians have no right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid.

Local organizations and community members are gearing up for a large March for Palestine in downtown New Orleans on October 17.

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